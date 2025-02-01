Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United could still be active in the final days of the January transfer window - just not in the direction hoped.

After selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United on Thursday, Newcastle now face a decision regarding the future of Lloyd Kelly. The 26-year-old joined The Magpies on a free transfer in the summer following his release from AFC Bournemouth but has been limited to just four Premier League starts.

Kelly came off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham at St James’ Park. Following the match, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Serie A side Juventus had been in contact with Newcastle regarding the potential signing of the defender.

Romano posted: “Juventus have made contact again with Newcastle for Lloyd Kelly as centre back, looking for new CB on the market.”

After the match, he added: “ Juventus and Newcastle, in contact today for Lloyd Kelly deal.”

Newcastle have already turned down two offers for Kelly this transfer window, the first from Turkish club Fenerbahce and the second from Juventus. But the Turin side are still in talks over a potential deal in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Speaking on Friday, Howe felt Newcastle were done in the winter window in terms of outgoings - but that was before Juventus made contact once again.

He said: “As we stand now, currently I don't [think anyone else will leave]. But, yeah, things can change, but as we stand at the moment, I expect the squad to remain the same.”

On Kelly, Howe said: “Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”