Cantwell missed Norwich’s FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic on Sunday, fuelling speculation regarding a potential £15million move to Newcastle this month.

But Smith was quick to play down the speculation, stating Cantwell is expected to travel with the Norwich squad to face West Ham United on Wednesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).

“There has been no developments at all,” Smith responded in his pre-match press conference when asked about Cantwell’s future.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road on September 14, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

“Todd has been ill which is why he wasn’t in the squad at the weekend. He didn’t train [on Monday], he was still feeling ill but I expect him to train [on Tuesday] and be in the squad tomorrow.”

The 23-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer but Norwich do have an option to extend his deal for another year.

