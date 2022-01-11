Dean Smith gives update on Newcastle United transfer target Todd Cantwell following absence for Norwich City
Norwich City manager Dean Smith has commented on Todd Cantwell’s future amid interest from Newcastle United.
Cantwell missed Norwich’s FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic on Sunday, fuelling speculation regarding a potential £15million move to Newcastle this month.
But Smith was quick to play down the speculation, stating Cantwell is expected to travel with the Norwich squad to face West Ham United on Wednesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).
“There has been no developments at all,” Smith responded in his pre-match press conference when asked about Cantwell’s future.
“Todd has been ill which is why he wasn’t in the squad at the weekend. He didn’t train [on Monday], he was still feeling ill but I expect him to train [on Tuesday] and be in the squad tomorrow.”
The 23-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer but Norwich do have an option to extend his deal for another year.