DeAndre Yedlin bemoans 'slip' that cost Newcastle United

DeAndre Yedlin says he “slipped” when he conceded a penalty against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Roy Hodgson’s side on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot with nine minutes left on the clock after Yedlin clipped Wilfried Zaha in the box.

Asked about the penalty, Yedlin said: “I just tried to get back and I slipped. I caught him. It wasn’t the result we wanted.”

Rafa Benitez had warned his players about Zaha – and how to deal with him in the box – before the game.

United’s manager said: “We knew how dangerous Zaha is, and we were watching the clips of situations like that. There were four defenders around, so we made a mistake.”

Milivojevic has converted 10 penalties this season.

Benitez added: “I will not say why they have had so many penalties.”

Newcastle remain at least a win away from safety – and seven points above the relegation zone.

Yedlin said: “It’s frustrating, but it seems to always go that way – so close, but yet so far.

“We’ll keep on pushing, and hopefully we can get those three points and be closer to safety.

“Sometimes the luck doesn’t go your way. You move on to the next game and try to get three points.

“The team has good character, and I’ve no doubt that we’ll bounce back from this.”

United – who last won away from home in the Premier League in mid-December – take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Friday.

“We’ll just try to bounce back from this and use it as motivation,” said Yedlin.

Meanwhile, Palace manager Roy Hodgson hailed Milivojevic and Zaha.

“There’s no-one better from the spot,” said Hodgson.

“It’s great that Luka’s doing that, and it’s the real skill, but we have to pay tribute to Wilfried Zaha, who keeps winning these penalties.”