DeAndre Yedlin has a message for Newcastle’s ‘loyal’ fans

DeAndre Yedlin says Newcastle United’s players and fans must “keep the faith” as they bid to pull out of the relegation zone.

The club is 19th in the Premier League after failing to win any of its first 10 games.

Newcastle’s three points have come from goalless draws away from St James’s Park.

United, backed by almost 2,500 fans, drew 0-0 against Southampton on Saturday.

Asked if he felt the team was “close” to turning a corner, Yedlin said: “Yeah, that’s kind of been the frustrating thing this season – we’ve been quite close on multiple occasions.

“It’s just a matter of keeping the faith and keeping believing.

“Just keep working on our game – that’s all we can do. Stay positive. Nobody’s ever got out of a tough situation by being negative.

“We’ve got to stay positive, keep the fans behind us.”

Yedlin and his team-mates were applauded off the field at the St Mary’s Stadium.

And the defender says the team is grateful for their support during a “tough time”.

“Luckily, they been loyal to us and stayed behind us even in these tough times,” said Yedlin, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game against Watford.

“We have to give praise to them for that as well.”

Newcastle had gone to Southampton hopeful of taking all three points, but they didn’t have a shot on target.

Martin Dubravka kept United in the game before the break, and Benitez’s team doggedly saw the game out to claim a point.

“In another situation you’d definitely be happy with a point away from home, but obviously we’re trying to get that first win,” said Yedlin.

“It’s a little bit disappointing as well.

“I thought the attitude was good from the team. The most important thing was that we got a clean sheet and dug in and did what we needed to do to defend.

“We got a point away from home, which could be vital.

“There were times when we were under a lot of pressure. It can get like that away from home sometimes.

“I thought we did have a great attitude defensively, and put in the graft that we needed to keep a clean sheet.

“I think we can draw confidence from this game and take positives from this game and also recognise what we need to work on and use it for the next game.”

While United have been strong defensively – only Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace have conceded fewer goals than them in the bottom half of the table – they have been found wanting up front, having scored just six goals so far this season.

Only basement club Huddersfield Town, beaten by Watford at the weekend, have scored fewer goals than Newcastle, and Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy didn’t have a save to make at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Asked if that was a concern, defender Yedlin said: “I don’t know if it’s concerning – we were playing away from home.

“Obviously, the biggest thing that we wanted to do was not lose – I think that’s the most important thing.

“We took away a point. Obviously, we wanted to have three, but a point is better than none.

“We’re happy with that, but we’re still not satisfied. We’ll work on what we need to work on for Watford.”

Newcastle pulled away from relegation trouble late last season and finished 10th in the Premier League.

“We’ve been in a bad situation before,” said Yedlin, who needed treatment after getting struck on the nose at the St Mary’s Stadium.

“We know what we need to do to get out of it. We’ve got the characteristics to get out of it. We’ll try to put those into place and do what need to do to get out of this hole.”