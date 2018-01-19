DeAndre Yedlin reveals why he ‘expects’ Newcastle to get a result at Man City

DeAndre Yedlin says Newcastle United will head to the Etihad Stadium confident of getting a result – thanks to Rafa Benitez.

Benitez’s side take on Manchester City tomorrow evening.

We head there expecting to get a result. If you go there expecting to lose, then you’ll lose. DeAndre Yedlin

The Premier League leaders, beaten last weekend for the first time this season, are 39 points ahead of 15th-placed Newcastle in the table.

Yedlin, however, believes that United can compete with Pep Guardiola’s team.

“We’ll have to see what the manager has for a gameplan,” said the defender.

“Every game we have to execute whatever gameplan he gives us, and that’ll be the case against City.

“Our expectations aren’t low going there.

“We head there expecting to get a result. If you go there expecting to lose, then you’ll lose.

“We need to go there expecting to get a result, and I know our fans will expect that too. We expect to get points there.”

A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling gave City a 1-0 win at St James’s Park late last month.

Benitez’s defensive tactics drew criticism from TV pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville – and some supporters.

But United’s manager felt they were vindicated given that his team, which was pushing for an equaliser in the last 10 minutes, stayed in the game.

Speaking at the time, 24-year-old Yedlin said: “It wasn’t really the way I enjoy playing.

“But sometimes you have to do that, and I’m going to do whatever I have to do to help the team.

“If that means sitting back and just defending the whole game, that’s what I’m going to try to do.

“The gameplan was a good one.”