This season, the 22-year-old has been a regular for Wigan Athletic, who currently occupy the automatic promotion places in League One. Watts has made 26 appearances for the Latics while on loan.

He has also played for Newcastle’s first team in the Premier League, coming off the bench against Liverpool in July 2020. The young defender featured for Newcastle’s first team during pre-season before joining Wigan for the 2021-22 campaign.

In addition, Watts played 44 times for Plymouth Argyle in League One last season.

Kell Watts of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Now he’s looking forward to working with head coach Eddie Howe and pushing for a first team place over the next two years.

"I'm absolutely delighted,” Watts told the club website. “I've been at the club since I was eight so I am buzzing to get a new contract.

"All my family are thrilled and I can't wait to be working with the new manager next season."

