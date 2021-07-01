Defender reveals why he snubbed Liverpool contract offer in favour of Newcastle United move

The 19-year-old defender bid an emotional farewell to the Anfield club last week having spent almost 10 years in their youth system.

Savage worked his way up to under-23s level after he was part of the Reds team that lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2019 – beating Manchester City on penalties.

He was highly thought of at Liverpool, as reflected in their one-year extension offer, however the player has explained why he jumped at the opportunity to move to Tyneside.

Remi Savage has revealed why he turned down a new contract at Liverpool in favour of a move to Newcastle. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Savage told NUFC.co.uk: "It's a new challenge and it's good to maybe get out of my comfort zone and move to a new club - and a massive club as well. Hopefully I can show everyone what I've got, and progress with Newcastle.

"I feel like it was the right time for a new chapter and hopefully I can push on from here. I'd like to bring leadership, and hopefully keep the goals out of the net - that's the main job, really! I'll give it my all and hopefully enjoy my time here, and push on as well."

Savage played with the likes of first-teamers Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams at Anfield.

He added: "There are a few who have made their first team, and I'm happy to see that - hopefully I can do the same at Newcastle."

Savage also has experience of playing in the U19 UEFA Youth League and the Papa John’s Trophy last season.

