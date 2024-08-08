Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Dummett has been back at the Newcastle United training ground following his release last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 32-year-old defender was released by Newcastle after a 24-year association with the club and 213 first-team appearances after progressing through the club’s academy system. Dummett made his final appearance for Newcastle off the bench in the 4-2 win at Brentford on the last day of the 2023-24 campaign.

Although a new deal was hinted at had Newcastle qualified for Europe, failure to do so meant Dummett was free to find a new club this summer. The defender was released alongside Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick.

Ritchie has since joined Championship club Portsmouth while Watts signed a two-year deal at Cambridge United in League One. Karius has been in talks to make a move to the Serie A while Hendrick and Dummett are yet to find new clubs.

Paul Dummett posted a picture back at Newcastle United's training ground. | Paul Dummett on Instagram.

With the competitive season set to get underway, Dummett has been working on his fitness this summer in a familiar setting. The defender took to Instagram to post a photo from Newcastle’s Darsley Park training centre in Benton this week.

Newcastle have previously supported out-of-contract players with Matty Longstaff allowed to work on his recovery from an ACL injury at the training ground following his release from the club.

Dummett has been linked with a summer move to Sheffield United by The Yorkshire Post. It comes as Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old forward William Osula from The Blades for £10million plus £5million in add-ons.