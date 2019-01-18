Dennis Wise 'advising' Mike Ashley at Newcastle United

Dennis Wise is advising Mike Ashley about Newcastle United, according to a report.

Wise had an ill-fated spell as an executive director at the club 11 years ago.

Then-manager Kevin Keegan recently lifted the lid on his strained relationship with Wise at the time in his autobiography.

And The Times claim that Wise "has regained his position as an influential advisor" to Ashley, the club's owner.

It is reported that wise "cemented" the business relationship between Ashley and Rio Ferdinand, who was ridiculed last weekend by Newcastle fans for his defence of Ashley's running of the club.

Ferdinand – who made a number of inaccurate claims – is selling his clothing range exclusively through Ashley's Sports Direct empire.

Wise, it's claimed, also "encouraged" other former players, notably Tim Sherwood, to defend Ashley.

It is reported that Wise, an unpopular figure on Tyneside, has had meetings with Justin Barnes, an associate of Ashley's who has been working at the club, and Lee Charnley, United's managing director.

However, sources at the club have denied that Wise has met Charnley.

Wise has not had any involvement with Benitez, according to the report.