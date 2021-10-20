Derby County boss Wayne Rooney reacts to Newcastle United manager links

Wayne Rooney insists he remains ‘committed’ to Derby County amid links to the vacant Newcastle United manager job.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:22 pm

Rooney’s name was strongly linked with the St James’s Park hotseat prior to Steve Bruce’s exit.

When asked about the links on Tuesday night, Rooney told DerbyshireLive: “I saw that this morning [Tuesday].

"From my point of view I cannot stop speculation, I get that, but I have had no contact at all with Newcastle United and obviously, as I have stated before, I am committed to this football club."

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).

