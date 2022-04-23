A first-half Joelinton double before a delightful Bruno Guimaraes chip made it 3-0 to the Magpies inside 50 minutes, a lead they never looked like surrendering to an uninspiring Canaries side.

But who impressed for Eddie Howe’s side? Here are our player ratings from the match:

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Kept busy during a first-half spell of Norwich pressure, denied Dowell in the second half. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth - 7 Put in another solid performance at right-back. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Handed his first since since March 13, grew into the game and led the team to another win and clean sheet. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn - 7 Put a first-half header narrowly wide, a handful for Norwich at both ends of the pitch. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales