'Did the damage' - Newcastle United player ratings as Magpies thrash Norwich City at Carrow Road

Newcastle United won at Carrow Road for the first time in 28 years - but what are our player ratings from the game?

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:04 pm

A first-half Joelinton double before a delightful Bruno Guimaraes chip made it 3-0 to the Magpies inside 50 minutes, a lead they never looked like surrendering to an uninspiring Canaries side.

But who impressed for Eddie Howe’s side? Here are our player ratings from the match:

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Kept busy during a first-half spell of Norwich pressure, denied Dowell in the second half.

2. Emil Krafth - 7

Put in another solid performance at right-back.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Handed his first since since March 13, grew into the game and led the team to another win and clean sheet.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Put a first-half header narrowly wide, a handful for Norwich at both ends of the pitch.

