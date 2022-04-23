A first-half Joelinton double before a delightful Bruno Guimaraes chip made it 3-0 to the Magpies inside 50 minutes, a lead they never looked like surrendering to an uninspiring Canaries side.
But who impressed for Eddie Howe’s side? Here are our player ratings from the match:
1. Martin Dubravka - 7
Kept busy during a first-half spell of Norwich pressure, denied Dowell in the second half.
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Emil Krafth - 7
Put in another solid performance at right-back.
Photo: George Wood
3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6
Handed his first since since March 13, grew into the game and led the team to another win and clean sheet.
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Dan Burn - 7
Put a first-half header narrowly wide, a handful for Norwich at both ends of the pitch.
Photo: Stu Forster