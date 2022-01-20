Diego Carlos breaks silence on his future amid Newcastle United interest

Newcastle United have been bidding to sign the defender in this month’s transfer window. However, Carlos indicated that he will stay at the La Liga club after playing in last night’s 1-1 draw against Valencia.

The 28-year-old told Ultima Hora: "I have a lot of time left here (at Sevilla)."

And Sevilla assistant manager Pablo Sanz said: "I think Diego Carlos will be until the end of the season."

United head coach Eddie Howe last week said that the club would walk away from deals if the price wasn’t right. Howe said: “Everyone’s well aware that we’re in the market for certain positions, and that demand then drives the price up. There’s nothing we can do about that.

“The window continues to surprise everybody, I think. But you just have to live in that world. We have the needed players that we’ve identified and managed to get over the line.

“The cost of those players is uncomfortable, I’m sure, for everybody – that’s not talking about the individual cases, that’s just the prices of football players in general – but that’s the market we’re in.

"You have to draw a line in certain situations and say ‘no, we’re not going to pay that money’, otherwise where does the game go? It goes to an uncomfortable place, I think. It’s all about the individual player, and judging each situation on individual merits.”

Newcastle had hoped to recruit a defender ahead of Saturday’s game against Leeds United at Elland Road. The club is 19th in the Premier League.

