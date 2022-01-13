Diego Carlos: Everything you need to know about the defender linked with a £40m move to Newcastle United

Newcastle reportedly submitted a ‘fresh bid’ for Carlos earlier this week after seeing their efforts to sign Lille’s Sven Botman stall.

A bid of £28m was reportedly submitted for the Brazilian, but who exactly is Carlos and what could he bring to Newcastle United should a deal be agreed?

Here, we take you through his strengths and weaknesses and what he has previously said about leaving Sevilla:

Style of play

Carlos is a very strong and athletic centre-back and has been an ever present for Sevilla in the league this season, save for serving a one-game suspension after being sent off in added-time during Sevilla’s 1-0 defeat to Granada in October.

He is a good reader of the game and is very composed on the ball with the ability to pick a pass or drive out from defence with the ball at his feet.

Sevilla, with Carlos in the middle of the defence, have conceded just 13 goals in the league this season, four less than the next best defensive effort from Athletic Club.

Diego Carlos (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

At 28, Carlos is just coming into his peak as a defender and so it is no surprise to see why Newcastle are interested, but also why Sevilla rate the Brazilian so highly.

How much might a move for Carlos cost Newcastle?

Newcastle have reportedly submitted two bids for the defender. The first was for a reported £25m, which the club then reportedly upped to £28m this week.

Whilst these fees would comfortably beat the current club-record fee shelled out for a defender (currently standing at the £15m they paid for Jamal Lewis), a fee of around £40m is most likely to tempt Sevilla into selling the defender.

Much like the seemingly collapsed deal for Sven Botman, Sevilla will be reluctant to do a deal this window, however, reports do suggest that they wouldn’t stand in Carlos’ way should Newcastle offer an acceptable fee.

What has Carlos previously said about a potential move?

Carlos has previously committed himself to Sevilla amid transfer speculation, saying:

“In football we do not know what can happen. It is a complicated situation. I am very happy in Sevilla, with everyone.

“I do not know what can happen at the end of the market. I have spoken with my agents, I do not want speculation. I am working with Sevilla. My goal is with Sevilla. I have a contract and here I am. I want to have a spectacular year.”

Arsenal were reportedly interested in Carlos summer 2020, however, a move failed to materialise.

Is Carlos a good fit for Newcastle United?

The Magpies have conceded 42 goals in just 19 games this season and although there have been improvements going forward under Eddie Howe, their defence still remains leaky.

Carlos would be a great addition to the back-line, bringing great domestic and european experience to Tyneside.

He would also likely complement the style of football Howe likes his teams to play and could be used to start attacks and get the team on the front-foot from defence.

