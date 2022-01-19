Diego Carlos: What we know as Newcastle United target Sevilla defender before Leeds United clash

It comes as No1 defensive target this January window, Diego Carlos has reportedly requested to leave Sevilla following a transfer approach from Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old centre-back has emerged as a key target for Newcastle this month and is understood to be keen on a move.

What’s the situation as it stands?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widespread reports on Tuesday evening suggested the player has asked to leave the La Liga club and is preparing to make a formal transfer request.

Newcastle are keen to bring in at least one new player before Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds United with Carlos’ name high on the agenda.

There are unconfirmed reports that the Brazilian has a release clause in the region of £67m though it is understood that Newcastle are looking to do business in the region of £30million.

The Magpies have already made two signings so far this January with Kieran Trippier arriving from Atletico Madrid for a reported £12million and Chris Wood signing from Burnley for £25million.

What’s the expert view about the move?

South American football expert Tim Vickery believes there is more to Carlos’ game than meets the eye.

Vickery told TalkSport that although Carlos looks ‘classy’, he does have some worries:

“It was a couple of years ago that a Brazilian journalist, based in Spain, brought my attention to Diego Carlos and said ‘I think this is the best Brazilian centre-back in Spain, have a look at him’.

“My conclusion, and he won the Olympic gold medal as well, is that we may be dealing with a centre-back who may look better than he is.” Vickery said.

“Russell Osman syndrome, maybe? Remember him and Terry Butcher together?

"Everyone thought Russell Osman was the class act and then you threw him in the deep end and you found out that Osman looked better, but Butcher was much better.

“I worry about Diego Carlos. There are moments when he looks classy, but there are lots of mistakes and wild man things.”

Spanish football expert Andy Brassell also has concerns about the defender, however, he does believe that he is well-suited to English football:

“He’s been terrific for the last couple of years. He’s tough, he’s a leader, he’s physically strong and because of that, and because he’s played with great success in France before (where the league is physically tough), there is the sense that is a player that would fit in very nicely.”

“My concern about him is that he does tend to snap into the first challenge and we saw that when Sevilla played against Wolves and Manchester United in the Europa League (in 2020).”

“I think that is a little bit of a concern but something that Newcastle believe they can work through.”

What has the Sevilla manager had to say?

When quizzed about potential interest in Carlos before last weekend’s derby between Real Betis and Sevilla, manager Julen Lopetegui snapped back, refusing to be drawn into any transfer speculation.

"I won't touch that question, neither today - or in this window. We are talking about Betis-Sevilla, nothing else."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.