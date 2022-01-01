Diego Simeone reveals stance on Kieran Trippier ahead of proposed move to Newcastle United as Toon and Everton target ‘saying goodbye to teammates’
Newcastle United have welcomed back two loan players today and have set their sights on adding two international stars to their ranks.
Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Simeone on Trippier
Earlier today, news broke that Newcastle had submitted a ‘formal bid’ to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier.
Talks are ‘ongoing’ between the clubs and manager Diego Simeone has provided his stance on Trippier’s potential departure from the reigning La Liga champions.
Simeone has been quoted as saying: "Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We will move on his decision".
Duo return to Newcastle
Newcastle United confirmed today that Matty Longstaff and Rodrigo Vilca have returned to the club following loan spells at Aberdeen and Doncaster Rovers respectively.
Hopes were high that Longstaff could use a loan move to force himself back into the first-team picture at St James’s Park, however, he made just five appearances for Aberdeen during a disappointing spell in Scotland.
Vilca, on the other hand, had slightly more success whilst in League One.
The Peruvian made 13 appearances, scoring twice, and even got compared to former Magpie Nobby Solano during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Speaking in September, then Rovers boss Richie Wellens said: "I think you can see he's quality. It's just that final little bit.
“He receives the ball very well and he reminds me of a player that I actually played with from Peru called Nobby Solano.”
Ramsey’s reported Juventus goodbyes
Aaron Ramsey is preparing to say his goodbyes to Juventus, according to reports in Italian media.
Speculation surrounding Ramsey’s future in Turin has grown recently with Newcastle and Everton reportedly interested in bringing the Welshman back to the Premier League.
As picked up in the Daily Star, Gazzetta dello Sport report that Ramsey will return to the club on Monday to say his good to his teammates ahead of a proposed move away from Juventus.
Ramsey’s wages are one stumbling-block that may deter clubs from moving for him in January with Juventus likely having to pay a percentage of his wages should the midfielder leave on a loan deal.