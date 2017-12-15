‘Difficult but not impossible’ – Christian Atsu rates Newcastle’s chances of breaking their horror run at Arsenal

Winning at Arsenal is difficult but not impossible for Newcastle United – that’s the view of wideman Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian international completed 90 minutes on his return from injury against Everton on Wednesday.

And, after a lively show against his former club, Atsu is likely to continue in Rafa Benitez’s side as they look to put the breaks on an alarming slide towards the Premier League’s bottom three.

While heading to North London to take on Arsene Wenger has brought little success for United sides of the past, Atsu is not ruling out the Magpies recording their first win in nine tomorrow.

“It is difficult but it is not impossible,” Atsu said of Newcastle’s chances of claiming all three points.

“In football, you cannot predict, especially in the Premier League. For us, we are positive.

“We are playing to win, not to draw or to lose. We want to win every game.

“We just keep fighting and working hard.

“It does not matter if it is Arsenal or Man City, we will try everything to win.”

Despite the views of many fans, Atsu has seen some positive changes at United in the last seven days, even though results have not suggested it.

“We improved defensively and offensively,” he said.

“We know we are in a difficult situation, but we will overcome this, that is for sure.

“I trust my players and my coach. For sure, we are not going to stay like this.

“We have a lot of things to feel positive about. We have a long way to go this season. We just have to try and improve, like on Wednesday, and try to keep some clean sheets.”

On the injury front, Paul Dummett remains a doubt (hamstring), while Jonjo Shelvey is suspended.