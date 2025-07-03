Getty Images

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has tragically passed away aged 28 alongside his brother Andre.

Newcastle United have paid tribute to Diogo Jota following news that the Liverpool forward has passed away. Jota died in a car accident alongside his brother Andre in north west Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A statement released by the Portuguese Football Federation described Jota as an ‘extraordinary person’ and have requested a minute’s silence ahead of their Women’s European Championship match against Spain tonight: “The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are utterly devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain.

“Far beyond being an exceptional player, with nearly 50 caps for the National Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a role model in his community.

“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to observe a minute’s silence this Thursday before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship. “We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreplaceable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily.”

Newcastle United and Alan Shearer pay tribute to Diogo Jota

As tributes pour in for Jota from across the footballing world, Newcastle United wrote: ‘We are deeply saddened to learn the heartbreaking news of Diogo Jota's passing. Our heartfelt condolences are with Diogo’s young family, friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.’

Alan Shearer, meanwhile, wrote ‘Heartbreaking’ alongside a broken heart emoji. Sandro Tonali posted a prayer emoji on his Instagram whilst Harvey Barnes posted three broken heart emojis.

A statement released by Liverpool FC about Jota read: ‘Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

‘Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.’

Wolves, the club Jota joined Liverpool from back in 2020, also released a touching statement: ‘We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten.

‘Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. ‘You will be truly missed, and always remembered.’