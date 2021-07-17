Joselu playing for Deportivo Alaves.

The striker, sold to Alaves for £2.5million in 2019 after spending two years at St James’s Park, scored 11 La Liga goals last season. Joselu had been signed by Rafa Benitez from Stoke City.

Joselu – who has a reported £18million release clause – is said to be a target for Sevilla after helping keep Alaves up.

The 31-year-old’s agent is quoted in Spain as saying: “For us, Sevilla is the best option. Joselu is clear that he wants to leave Deportivo Alaves this summer, but we know that it will not be easy.