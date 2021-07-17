Discarded Newcastle United striker linked with big-money move
Joselu could move for a big-money move this summer – two years after a cut-price Newcastle United exit.
The striker, sold to Alaves for £2.5million in 2019 after spending two years at St James’s Park, scored 11 La Liga goals last season. Joselu had been signed by Rafa Benitez from Stoke City.
Joselu – who has a reported £18million release clause – is said to be a target for Sevilla after helping keep Alaves up.
The 31-year-old’s agent is quoted in Spain as saying: “For us, Sevilla is the best option. Joselu is clear that he wants to leave Deportivo Alaves this summer, but we know that it will not be easy.
“The player tells me that he wants to leave the club, because he believes that his time there has ended. We want to get out of there. We’re talking with Sevilla, and we are going to see what can be done with all this.”