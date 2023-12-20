News you can trust since 1849
Distances Premier League teams and fans will travel over Christmas period - including Newcastle United

Newcastle United have a fair distance to travel during the Christmas period - how do they stack up against the rest of the league?

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:11 GMT

The Christmas period is something that football fans across the country look forward to. It's always busy - and if you're an true supporter, it also involves plenty of travelling.

In this piece, we will look at the distances that each Premier League team (and their supporters) will need to travel over this year's Christmas schedule. Who will travel the furthest this season - and how far will fans of Newcastle United go?

Manchester City and Brentford have not been included in this ranking, as they will only play two games over the Christmas period due to City's involvement in the ongoing Club World Cup.

Sports equipment retailer Net World Sports have determined the teams with the most gruelling festive schedule by calculating the distance each team has to travel and how much time they have between fixtures.

Distance to travel: 13 miles

1. West Ham

Distance to travel: 13 miles

Distance to travel: 17.4 miles

2. Crystal Palace

Distance to travel: 17.4 miles Photo: Martin Rickett

Distance to travel: 102 miles

3. Liverpool

Distance to travel: 102 miles

Distance to travel: 184 miles

4. Tottenham

Distance to travel: 184 miles

