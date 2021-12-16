The Magpies will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment at The King Power Stadium on Sunday but will have their work cut out against a strong Liverpool side who are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit second in the table and have won their last seven matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, Newcastle have just one win to their name.

Eddie Howe suffered an injury blow during the week as defender Federico Fernandez suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out for the next ‘couple of weeks’. Paul Dummett is nearing a return from a persistent calf injury but is still expected to be unavailable until the new year.

Here is Dominic Scurr’s predicted Newcastle United line-up to face Liverpool…

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Not at his best against Leicester but will have to be tonight in order to keep the score down. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. LWB: Jamal Lewis Done a decent job since been brought into the side but Matt Ritchie could be seen as the 'safer option' this evening. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. CB: Ciaran Clark A potential switch to five at the back and Fernandez's injury could see Clark handed a recall following his red card at Norwich just over two weeks ago. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles The Newcastle skipper was subject to much criticism following his performance on Sunday. Has conceded more penalties on his own (3) than 50% of Premier League clubs this season. Needs to put in an improved display tonight. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales