Burnley are the latest club to show an interest in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin confirmed his decision to leave Everton earlier this week following the expiration of his contract with the Toffees. During his time at Goodison Park, Calvert-Lewin netted 71 goals in all competitions.

‘After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career.’ - Calvert-Lewin wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man. I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends.

‘The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton. I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.’

Newcastle United were often on the wrong side of those goals with Calvert-Lewin netting six times against the Magpies. That tally is matched only by his six strikes against West Ham.

With Callum Wilson leaving St James’ Park on a free transfer, Calvert-Lewin had been identified as a possible alternative to the former Bournemouth man. Whilst a versatile forward who can play out wide and up-front is also an option this summer, signing a like-for-like replacement for Wilson and someone who can offer direct competition and cover for Alexander Isak has its great advantages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin’s injury record, though, will be a concern for those in the north east and the player himself may not feel a move to Newcastle, where he will play as deputy to Isak, is the best for his career right now. The 28-year-old will have no shortage of options this summer, according to reports, with a new club having entered the race for his signature in the last couple of days.

Burnley ‘interested’ in Calvert-Lewin transfer

According to thePremier League with a 100-point season in the Championship last year, but that was largely built on a rock-solid defence.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

With Newcastle United-linked James Trafford in goal, Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 league goals as they sealed a return to the top-flight at the first time of asking. Although they were the division’s second-top scorers, Burnley scored 26 fewer goals than Leeds United - something that Parker is clearly intent on solving this season.

Alongside interest in Calvert-Lewin, Burnley have also reportedly shown interest in signing Jamie Vardy. Vardy is also a free agent having left Leicester City at the end of his contract and is keen on remaining in the Premier League.