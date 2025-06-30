Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leave Everton as a free agent this summer amid speculation linking him with a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin revealed on Instagram that he will leave the Toffees when his contract comes to an end. The 28-year-old, therefore, will be available to sign on a free transfer and released as a free agent from tomorrow.

‘After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career.’ - Calvert-Lewin wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man. I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends.

‘The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton. I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.’

Newcastle United’s interest in Calvert-Lewin

As the striker now considers his next steps, Newcastle United know the door is now open for them to make a move, should Calvert-Lewin still be on their list of targets. Callum Wilson’s imminent departure will free up space for a new striker to be signed and whilst they may instead move for a versatile forward who can play out wide and up front, moving for an out-and-out striker like Calvert-Lewin, who netted 71 goals during his time on Merseyside, still has its advantages.

The Toffees man would not need time to adapt to the Premier League and would be able to step in for Alexander Isak if and when the Swedish international is rested. Worries over his injury record whilst at Goodison Park, however, must be taken into consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin missed almost three months of action earlier this year with a hamstring injury. Replacing Wilson, who has suffered greatly with injury issues during his time on Tyneside, with Calvert-Lewin may not be fully solving the problem.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

As demonstrated by his subdued end to the campaign, Isak needs someone that can support him throughout the campaign and that will allow Eddie Howe to closely manage his minutes. Wilson and Calvert-Lewin, whilst both having different strengths and attributes, are very similar in that regard and the latter may not be the big upgrade Newcastle need to balance both domestic and European football.

Calvert-Lewin’s decision to leave Everton may have given the Magpies the green light to make a move, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should make a move.