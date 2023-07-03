Szoboszlai joined Liverpool after his £61million release clause at RB Leipzig was triggered on the day it was due to expire on June 30. Newcastle had been in talks with the players representatives after scouting the 22-year-old towards the back end of the 2022-23 campaign but did not want to pay the release clause.

Szoboszlai was viewed as an alternative option to James Maddision after the England international completed a £40million move from Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szoboszlai contributed with 10 goals and 13 assists last season as Leipzig secured Champions League qualification and won the DFB Pokal.

The Hungarian has signed a five-year deal at Anfield and will wear the No. 8 shirt worn by club icon Steven Gerrard. The shirt was left vacant following the expiration of Naby Keita’s contract.

Speaking about his move to Liverpool, Szoboszlai told the club website: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how he felt when he first heard of Liverpool’s interest, Szoboszlai added: “I was really happy but still I stayed calm because I didn’t want to be too early happy.

“First when the boss [Jurgen Klopp] called me, I felt, okay, it can be a really good thing. At the end, yes, everything was perfect.

“[Liverpool is a] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s second major summer signing following the midfield addition of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Newcastle are closing in on a major signing of their own with Sandro Tonali arriving from AC Milan. The deal is reportedly worth an initial £52million but could rise to £60million with add-ons.