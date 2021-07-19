The Magpies are set to take on Doncaster Rovers as head coach Steve Bruce prepares for another season in the Premier League.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the games…

When is Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United will take place this Friday at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The pre-season game will kick-off at 7pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United?

With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United on?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United won’t be available on television.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United online?

The pre-season friendly at York City will be streamed live on NUFC TV and Newcastle United's official YouTube channel.

The live stream is set to start at 1.30pm and will be free of charge.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United?

BBC Radio Newcastle will also provide full match commentary of one of the games.

The Shields Gazette will also have full coverage on our website.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United?

Tickets for Newcastle United's pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers are now on sale to 2019-20 season ticket holders.

Seats from a maximum allocation of 3,300 were released at 10am on Friday.

All concession sales must be supported with appropriate ID and carried on the night to assist any turnstile checks carried out at the Keepmoat Stadium.

