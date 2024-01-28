Newcastle United are yet to sign a player this month, but they have still been linked with a plethora of players from across the footballing world. Whilst finances are tight, they could still dip into the market between now and deadline day.

Although there may be few new faces this month, there could be a few departures with the club eager to sort out loan deals for some of their promising talents, whilst also keen to offload some players off their wage bill. However, it isn’t just the fringe players of Eddie Howe’s squad that have been linked with a move away from the club this month with a couple of first-team regulars reportedly garnering interest from abroad.

Here, we assess Newcastle United’s potential transfer business in the final fortnight of the window to see whether what deals are done, what are close to completing, ones that maybe could happen and those that are unlikely:

1 . OUT: Isaac Hayden (close) Hayden may join a Championship club on loan this month after his move to Standard Liege was cut short. Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with a move for the midfielder with Middlesbrough and West Brom also credited with an interest. Photo Sales

2 . IN: David De Gea (unlikely) Newcastle were linked with a move for the former Manchester United man following Nick Pope’s injury last month. De Gea is currently a free agent and whilst reportedly open to a move to St James’ Park, his wage demands may prove to be a stumbling block. Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Joe White (unlikely) White has returned to Newcastle after a good spell on-loan at Crewe Alexandra. The League Two outfit are keen on extending his stay but the Magpies may need him for cover. Howe has recently confirmed that he will be staying on Tyneside between now and the end of the season. Photo Sales

4 . IN: Dominic Solanke (unlikely) Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about the Bournemouth striker, but the Cherries are unwilling to see him leave this month. A move for Solanke is very unlikely this window because of the finances that will be involved to tempt his club into a sale. Photo Sales