Done, close, maybe and unlikely: Newcastle United’s transfer window links assessed - gallery
Newcastle United transfer news: The January transfer window has been quiet at St James’ Park so far, but there are a few deals in the pipeline.
Newcastle United are yet to sign a player this month, but they have still been linked with a plethora of players from across the footballing world. Whilst finances are tight, they could still dip into the market between now and deadline day.
Although there may be few new faces this month, there could be a few departures with the club eager to sort out loan deals for some of their promising talents, whilst also keen to offload some players off their wage bill. However, it isn’t just the fringe players of Eddie Howe’s squad that have been linked with a move away from the club this month with a couple of first-team regulars reportedly garnering interest from abroad.
Here, we assess Newcastle United’s potential transfer business in the final fortnight of the window to see whether what deals are done, what are close to completing, ones that maybe could happen and those that are unlikely: