The perfect £21m Newcastle United transfer that Aston Villa fans will hate

Newcastle United have been quiet so far this summer transfer window, but business is expected to ramp up in the coming days and weeks.

Unlike twelve months ago, when the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules severely limited their transfer activity, Newcastle United are expected to be busy during this summer’s window. PSR is not set to be an issue for them this summer - although it could be something they take advantage of as June comes to a close if other clubs start scrambling for solutions.

Newcastle United felt the brunt of that last summer when they were forced to offload Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively. Their sales were a blow - but the Magpies were far from the only club having to sell players to avoid a points deduction.

Aston Villa, who again reportedly face the prospect of having to sell players before June 30 to comply with PSR, were forced to sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus. Villa netted north of £40m for the Brazilian last summer and, after some business involving Chelsea and Everton, avoided a points deduction.

However, losing Luiz left a hole in their midfield and whilst they were able to cope with that, Villa missed out on qualifying for the Champions League - who knows what would have happened had they retained the services of the Brazilian. Luiz, meanwhile, struggled to nail down a starting spot in Turin and has been tipped to leave the Italian giants just one year after joining - could, and should, Newcastle United pounce?

Douglas Luiz to Newcastle United - does it solve any issues?

According to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport , Luiz may be allowed to leave Juventus following the conclusion of the Club World Cup. They report that Juve may accept a fee of around €25m for him this summer.

That fee, just north of £21m, would represent a big loss on him after just one year contracted to the club. For any Premier League club interested in Luiz, though, it could represent a bargain and may be a deal that someone like Newcastle United feel is a no-brainer this summer.

A central midfielder is not top of their priorities this summer, but if Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are allowed to leave the club, then Eddie Howe would need to add another midfielder to their ranks. Luiz, who has already proven that he is not just capable of playing Premier League football but also excelling in the division, could be the perfect fit for them and replacement for any outgoing midfield players.

An international teammate of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Luiz is capable of playing in a deeper role as well as a number eight and being a threat around the opposition penalty box. His ability from set-piece situations is also a major string to his bow.

As they have already discovered this summer, signing players with Premier League experience can come at a premium price - Luiz, if available for just £21m, would come at a bargain price.