Former Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was in attendance as the Magpies lifted the Carabao Cup.

For the first time in 70 years, Newcastle United fans could celebrate their team winning a major domestic trophy. 32,000 Newcastle fans at Wembley watched on as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lifted the trophy high into the Wembley sky.

Among those present at the home of football was former co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley. The pair, who purchased a 10% stake in Newcastle United when the takeover of the club was eventually confirmed and processed by the Premier League back in October 2021, were for so long the faces of the club before departing in summer.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s social media reaction

Taking to X on Sunday evening after Eddie Howe’s side had sealed the win, Ghodoussi posted a video of the club lifting the trophy, with a caption that summarised what many Newcastle United fans were thinking at that moment: ‘Amanda and I had a dream when we first came to Newcastle, that dream came true tonight #HWTL #NUFC @Carabao_Cup’.

It was a fitting moment for Staveley and Ghodoussi who chased a deal to buy Newcastle United for years before they were able to become co-owners of the club. And it was a game, back in the autumn of 2017, against Liverpool that first signalled their intentions to buy the club.

Rafa Benitez’s side earned a point against the Reds on that day with Joselu’s strike cancelling out a goal from Philippe Coutinho at St James’ Park. As Staveley and Ghodoussi celebrated Newcastle United’s win, thousands of Magpies fans left Wembley having witnessed something that generations of supporters had never seen before - a trophy win at Wembley.

And it wasn’t just the current crop of players that celebrated the win either as multiple former players also joined in on the celebrations. None more so than Elliot Anderson who was pictured in the Newcastle United end of Wembley.

Anderson, who was sold to Nottingham Forest in the summer to ensure the Magpies passed the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, rose through the ranks on Tyneside and watched on as his boyhood club achieved a feat that he, and the rest of his teammates, were so close to doing back in 2023.

Adidas, who became the club’s kit manufacturer this summer, also joined in with the celebrations on social media as they posted a picture of Alexander Isak celebrating his goal with the caption ‘WE WONT BE HOME FOR TEA’.