‘Dropping soon’ - Newcastle United tease stunning Adidas display on streets of Japan
The Magpies have landed in Japan ahead of their pre-season visit to Tokyo. The Shields Gazette, courtesy of writer Dominic Scurr, are also in the Far East and will bring you the very latest news and updates from everything that takes place in Japan as well as tour diaries from Tokyo.
Newcastle United head to Japan with the aim of not only getting the squad fit and ready for when their Premier League season gets underway on Saturday 17 August, but also to explore commercial opportunities and grow their brand in the country. One of the ways they will do this is with a huge display on billboards in Tokyo - something they have teased on their social media pages.
Adidas’ return as the club’s kit manufacturer has been warmly received by supporters with queues around the block forming when the new home shirt was released early last month. And anticipation is growing ahead of the official releases of the away and third kits as well as the first sighting of Newcastle United - and Adidas - back at St James’ Park, almost a decade and a half after their previous deal came to an end.
Newcastle United will play two games in Japan against Urawa Reds and Yokohama F. Marinos and have an open training session in front of the media during their time in the Far East.
They will then return to the north east and face Girona and Stade Brestois at St James’ Park during the Sela Weekender on August 9 and 10 respectively.
