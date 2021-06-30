Cameron Ferguson Remi Savage and Charlie Wiggett have joined the club. They will link up with Chris Hogg and Peter’s Ramage’s squad ahead of the new season.

Ferguson, 18, is a striker like his father, who spent two years at Newcastle in the late 1990s. The 18-year-old was previously at Tranmere Rovers, and also had a spell at Everton, where his father is a coach.

"When I got told they were going to sign me, I was made up," said the 18-year-old. "The coaches have been excellent with me so far, and everyone's been helping me so much, so I can't wait to get started.

Former Newcastle United striker Duncan Ferguson.

"Hopefully, I can make an impact. The club have put a lot of belief in me, and I want to work my hardest and do my best for the team and the club.

"My dad’s made up too – he speaks very highly of the club, its fan base, and the lovely stadium. When the call came through that I was going to sign, he was so excited, and so are the whole family. To come to a club like Newcastle is fantastic, and I'm over the moon."

Wiggett, 18, has joined from Chelsea, while Savage, 19, turned down the offer of a new deal at Liverpool to sign for United. Both are defenders.

Savage said: "It's a new challenge, and it's good to maybe get out of my comfort zone and move to a new club – and a massive club as well.

Remi Savage.