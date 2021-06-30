Duncan Ferguson's reaction to his son Cameron's move to Newcastle United
Newcastle United have announced three Under-23 signings – including Duncan Ferguson’s son.
Cameron Ferguson Remi Savage and Charlie Wiggett have joined the club. They will link up with Chris Hogg and Peter’s Ramage’s squad ahead of the new season.
Ferguson, 18, is a striker like his father, who spent two years at Newcastle in the late 1990s. The 18-year-old was previously at Tranmere Rovers, and also had a spell at Everton, where his father is a coach.
"When I got told they were going to sign me, I was made up," said the 18-year-old. "The coaches have been excellent with me so far, and everyone's been helping me so much, so I can't wait to get started.
"Hopefully, I can make an impact. The club have put a lot of belief in me, and I want to work my hardest and do my best for the team and the club.
"My dad’s made up too – he speaks very highly of the club, its fan base, and the lovely stadium. When the call came through that I was going to sign, he was so excited, and so are the whole family. To come to a club like Newcastle is fantastic, and I'm over the moon."
Wiggett, 18, has joined from Chelsea, while Savage, 19, turned down the offer of a new deal at Liverpool to sign for United. Both are defenders.
Savage said: "It's a new challenge, and it's good to maybe get out of my comfort zone and move to a new club – and a massive club as well.
"Hopefully, I can show everyone what I've got, and progress with Newcastle.”