For many observers of European football, Vlahovic is one of the continent’s most exciting prospects - but just who is he?

Who is Dusan Vlahovic?

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Vlahovic is a striker who currently plays for Serie A side Fiorentina. Born in Belgrade, Vlahovic made his name in European football at Partizan Belgrade, the same side that Newcastle United signed Aleksander Mitrovic from in 2015, before his move to Fiorentina in 2018.

Standing at 6’2, the 21-year-old is an imposing figure who is as good with the ball at his feet as he is in the air.

Is he a goal scorer?

Quite simply, yes. Only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has scored more goals than the Serbian this season - even Mo Salah can only tie with Vlahovic’s 16 strikes so far this campaign.

It has taken Vlahovic just 19 games to reach this figure that includes eleven goals in his last nine appearances.

This record makes the Serbian one of the most sought-after players in world football with Manchester City, Juventus and most recently Arsenal all interested in securing his services.

Is he for sale?

Speculation surrounding his future at Fiorentina has grown rapidly recently, however, even as far back as early-November, there was talk about the striker moving away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Juventus on November 6, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano said: “We are talking about a guy who has scored eight goals in 11 appearances even if, during some games, we were not able to provide service properly.

“I don’t read papers, I’ve heard [rumours] about Arsenal, Tottenham, City, Juventus and Milan. They are just rumours and not too credible for me, the guy is highly focused and he wants to do well.”

What price has been discussed?

Naturally, because of Vlahovic’s superb statistics this campaign, it could take as much as €70m to prise him away from Serie A.

According to Tancredi Palmeri, a correspondent for BeIn sports, Newcastle are ‘working on’ a €70m bid.

However, despite Fiorentina reportedly being a willing seller at that price, the move reportedly doesn’t appeal to the player.

