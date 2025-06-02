Italian media have linked Newcastle United with a shock transfer move for one of the Serie A’s most expensive ever signings.

25-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is entering the final year of his contract in Turin and is understood to be open to leaving the club this summer.

Juventus paid around £70million to Fiorentina for the Serbian in 2022, making him the second most expensive transfer between two Serie A clubs behind Gonzalo Higuain’s £76million move from Napoli to Juve in 2016.

Vlahovic has scored 108 goals in 277 appearances in his career across spells at Partizan Belgrade, Fiorentina and Juventus. In order to avoid losing a player they have invested significantly in for nothing next summer, Juventus will listen to offers for Vlahovic this transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, incoming Juventus director Damien Comolli will be tasked with resolving Vlahovic’s situation this summer, whether it be with a contract extension or a transfer sale.

But the report suggests a departure for Vlahovic is ‘likely’ as the striker would snub any contract offer, instead preferring to explore his options elsewhere.

Newcastle United are one of three clubs named to be interested in the Serbian, along with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Vlahovic would demand significant wages and would not be a guaranteed starter ahead of Alexander Isak but would provide some quality competition, having scored 21, 29, 14, 18 and 15 goals in each of the last five seasons, respectively.

Tuttojuve, have also linked Newcastle with a move for Vlahovic and his teammate Douglas Luis as part of a potential swap deal for Sandro Tonali. The Magpies would not entertain such a transfer so it is best to take such links with a large pinch of salt.

Newcastle do have a good business relationship with Juventus having agreed a £20million deal for Lloyd Kelly to join the Italian club following an initial loan move.

Newcastle United set to make striker move

Newcastle are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer. Callum Wilson’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month as things stand and the club were recently unable to intice Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap to make the switch to St James’ Park.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains a player of interest as a potential free agent this summer as it’s clear any incoming striker would be playing second-fiddle to top scorer Alexander Isak next season.

But with the added Champions League games, Newcastle will need quality options for Eddie Howe to rotate his squad. The Magpies suffered last time they were in the Champions League with several players, including Isak, picking up injury problems during the campaign.

Although Isak was able to stay fit for the majority of the season, he did play through a minor groin problem that ultimately limited his impact during the final weeks of the campaign. Ultimately it didn’t matter too much as United were able to enjoy their most successful season of the modern era as they won the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League qualification.