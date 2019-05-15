Dwight Gayle has a message for West Bromwich Albion fans ahead of his Newcastle United return

Dwight Gayle has sent a message to West Bromwich Albion fans after the end of his loan.

The Newcastle United striker spent this season on loan at The Hawthorns.

Gayle scored 23 goals for the Championship club – the same number he netted in the division with his parent club in 2016-17 – before his dismissal in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Aston Villa last week.

READ MORE: Steve Harper reveals why he has reluctantly left Newcastle United



The 28-year-old, sent off for two bookable offences, sat out the second-leg at The Hawthorns last night.

Villa progressed to the final on penalties after the two clubs drew 2-2 over two legs.

"Gutted to finish the season like that as the team and fans were immense last night," said Gayle on Twitter. "I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved at @WBA for your support over the season it’s been a pleasure."

Gayle, under contract at Newcastle until 2021, is due to report back to United on July 4 for the start of pre-season training.

West Brom could attempt to make his move permanent this summer.

Meanwhile, West Brom striker Salomon Rondon – who spent the season on loan at St James's Park – is waiting to see if United attempt to buy him in the transfer window.

The 29-year-old reportedly again has a £16.5million release clause in his contract this summer.

Rondon scored the last of his 11 Premier League goals for Newcastle in Sunday's 4-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.