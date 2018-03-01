Dwight Gayle’s message to Newcastle team-mates ahead of Liverpool clash

Dwight Gayle has told his Newcastle United team-mates that they must quickly forget about throwing away victory at the weekend – and focus on picking up points at Anfield.

Gayle struck twice on Saturday as the Magpies raced into a 2-0 half-time lead at Bournemouth.

The striker’s brace looked set to clinch a vital three points in the relegation scrap only for the home side to score twice in the last 10 minutes to claim a 2-2 draw.

Gayle is a doubt for the game at Liverpool this weekend after limping off with a hamstring strain, but has urged his side to look at the positives.

He said: “After being 2-0 up with not long left to go, we could have kept them out, but it’s one of those things.

“We need to forget about it and move on and try to look forward to the next game now.”

The turning point on Saturday was the miss by Jonjo Shelvey, who blazed a great opportunity to seal the win over the crossbar.

Within minutes, Bournemouth had gone down the other end and made it 2-1, as the game began to slip away from the Magpies.

“We knew they were going to come out in the second half and put us under pressure but at the same time it was our game plan to hit them on the counter attack,” Gayle said.

“We had a lot of chances to break forward and we should have put it to bed.

“That’s what’s going to happen in the Premier League with the quality you come up against.

“If you don’t take your chances, then they are going to make you pay for it.

“It’s happened this season to other people and I’m sure it will happen again, but the boys are together and we’re going to look forward to the next game.”

In-form Liverpool will provide a huge test of Newcastle’s recent good form, but Gayle believes the team should travel to Anfield with confidence.

He added: “Over the last 10 games we have only lost two and we are improving week in, week out.

“We are just trying to improve as players and keep picking up the points we need to stay up.”