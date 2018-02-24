Dwight Gayle will lead line for Newcastle as Jermain Defoe returns for Bournemouth

Rafa Benitez has named an unchanged side for Newcastle United's visit to the Vitality Stadium.

Benitez's side take on Bournemouth this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

And United's manager, without the injured Islam Slimani, has named the same team which beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James's Park a fortnight ago.

Striker Jermain Defoe, back from injury, is on the bench for Eddie Howe's side.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy; Perez; Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden, Merino, Atsu, Joselu.