Sunderland v Newcastle United: Early team and injury news with six doubts and 12 out of FA Cup clash - gallery

Sunderland v Newcastle United: The stage is set for the first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years.

By Joe Buck
Published 6th Jan 2024, 09:38 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 09:41 GMT

Newcastle United take on Sunderland in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup in what promises to be a fascinating afternoon on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe's side come into the game as the strong favourites, however, their recent form, seven defeats in their last eight games, means the Black Cats will fancy their chances at the Stadium of Light.

Both Howe and his opposite number Michael Beale have a number of selection worries to consider ahead of the game, though, with both sides missing some of their key players.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of kick-off at the Stadium of Light at 12:45pm.

Cirkin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and whilst he has returned to training, he wasn’t deemed fit enough to be named in Beale’s last matchday squad.

1. Dennis Cirkin - doubt

The young striker has been suffering illness and hasn’t been named in any of Sunderland’s last seven matchday squads.

2. Hemir - doubt

Evans suffered an ACL injury last January and is yet to make his return to the first-team.

3. Corry Evans - out

Dack has missed Sunderland’s last two games after limping off during their Boxing Day win over Hull City.

4. Bradley Dack - doubt

