Sunderland v Newcastle United: The stage is set for the first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years.

Newcastle United take on Sunderland in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup in what promises to be a fascinating afternoon on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe's side come into the game as the strong favourites, however, their recent form, seven defeats in their last eight games, means the Black Cats will fancy their chances at the Stadium of Light.

Both Howe and his opposite number Michael Beale have a number of selection worries to consider ahead of the game, though, with both sides missing some of their key players.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of kick-off at the Stadium of Light at 12:45pm.

1 . Dennis Cirkin - doubt Cirkin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and whilst he has returned to training, he wasn’t deemed fit enough to be named in Beale’s last matchday squad. Photo Sales

2 . Hemir - doubt The young striker has been suffering illness and hasn’t been named in any of Sunderland’s last seven matchday squads. Photo Sales

3 . Corry Evans - out Evans suffered an ACL injury last January and is yet to make his return to the first-team. Photo Sales