Eddie Howe addresses senior Newcastle United player's form

Eddie Howe has backed Martin Dubravka in the wake of his FA Cup error.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 9:24 am

The Newcastle United goalkeeper was at fault for Cambridge United’s winner in last weekend's third-round tie at St James’s Park.

Dubravka – who returned to the starting XI in November following foot surgery – also suffered a toe injury in the game, which was decided by a second-half strike from Joe Ironside.

"Martin, when you look back to various games, has made some really good saves, all through our recent performances,” said Howe. “I really, really like him as a goalkeeper. He's got an excellent attitude, is a really solid and dependable guy, and I'm really looking forward to continuing working with him."

Howe hopes to have the 33-year-old available for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Watford. United’s head coach said: "Yeah, I think Martin did take a blow to the toe in the goal incident. But, touch wood, he's going to be OK.”

