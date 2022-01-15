Dubravka – who returned to the starting XI in November following foot surgery – also suffered a toe injury in the game, which was decided by a second-half strike from Joe Ironside.

"Martin, when you look back to various games, has made some really good saves, all through our recent performances,” said Howe. “I really, really like him as a goalkeeper. He's got an excellent attitude, is a really solid and dependable guy, and I'm really looking forward to continuing working with him."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe hopes to have the 33-year-old available for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Watford. United’s head coach said: "Yeah, I think Martin did take a blow to the toe in the goal incident. But, touch wood, he's going to be OK.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Martin Dubravka.