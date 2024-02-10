Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe admitted he faces a 'challenge' in trying to find the right balance in his Newcastle United midfield after Bruno Guimaraes scored twice in a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

Guimaraes, who has often started in a No. 6 role for The Magpies, was deployed in a more advanced position at the City Ground on Saturday evening. Just 10 minutes into the game he volleyed the visitors into the lead from a Kieran Trippier cross.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored either side of a Fabian Schar goal to see the sides go in 2-2 at half-time. Despite Forest having a penalty shout turned down and applying the pressure on Howe's side, Guimaraes popped up again to win back possession and find the bottom right corner from the edge of the box to secure the three points.

"Two incredible finishes, the first one is a testament to Jason [Tindall] and Kieran [Taylor], our analyst," Howe said afterwards. "They worked so hard on the set-pieces with the players and Kieran's ball was incredible but Bruno still has a lot to do but it's an outstanding finish.

"The second one he'd just been moved deeper in the pitch and then he does that and scores the winning goal."

Guimaraes has seen plenty of success playing in an advanced position for Newcastle, with five goals in his first 10 starts for the club in the role. But playing deeper this season has limited the Brazilian to just one goal (at Sheffield United) before Saturday's game.

"When we can do that and get him higher up the pitch, he has undoubted quality," Howe told The Gazette. "It's always a difficult balance for me because we've got three recognised midfielders so it's about trying to find the right balance.