Alexander Isak latest news: Eddie Howe has spoken about Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United amid Liverpool transfer interest.

Eddie Howe has admitted he doesn’t know if Alexander Isak will return to training with the club this week. Isak didn’t fly to Asia with his teammates last week amid intensifying speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Isak is wanted by Liverpool this summer and has been the centre of an approach by the Reds and an official bid - one that was swiftly rejected by the Magpies. That bid fell way short of Newcastle United’s valuation of the striker and whilst there is an expectation that Liverpool will return with an improved offer, Isak remains a Newcastle United player.

Howe’s side, in Isak’s absence, lost two and drew one of their games out in Asia, with their last match seeing them come away with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. A strike from Harvey Barnes cancelled out Brennan Johnson’s early opener in Seoul to end Newcastle's trip on a solid, if unspectacular, note.

The Magpies will now fly home and prepare for back-to-back matches against La Liga opposition. The question remains, will Isak join them for those games against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid?

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

With two games at St James’ Park to come at the end of this week, kicking off on Friday night against Espanyol, the Magpies will be keen for all talk surrounding Isak’s future at the club to have been silenced ahead of those games. The background noise of Isak’s future has dominated much of the summer and the club will be keen for Isak to return to training as they begin their preparations for a new Premier League season.

Isak is expected to join his teammates in training when they return to England - although Howe admitted after the draw with Spurs that he couldn’t guarantee that would be the case. Asked about the possibility of Isak returning to Darsley Park, Howe responded: "Of course I'd like him to be, but whether he will I don’t know at this moment in time. Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home.”

Speaking about Isak last weekend in Singapore, Howe said: “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see,” Howe said.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.”

Howe continued: “I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused. I have experienced it many times.

“I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

“Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

“I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

“It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling.”