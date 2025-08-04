Newcastle United news: Eddie Howe has sent a strong message to Alexander Isak after a transfer bid from Liverpool was rejected.

Newcastle United are due back in training in England this week after their trip to Asia. Eddie Howe’s side played three games out in Singapore and South Korea, but had to do so without their talisman Alexander Isak.

Instead of joining his team on the flight to Asia, Isak stayed at home to recuperate a minor thigh injury. However, it quickly emerged that the striker was keen to explore his options this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

A bid, worth a reported £110m, was swiftly rejected by Newcastle United with that fee falling well below their valuation of Isak. The club have remained firm in their stance that the striker is not for sale this summer, but that will likely be tested between now and the closing of the summer transfer window.

However, before then, Newcastle United have an intense few days of training to go through before their final matches of pre-season and the return of the Premier League. Isak’s future, though, remains uncertain.

Eddie Howe’s message to Alexander Isak

Whilst the Magpies stepped up their pre-season preparations out in Asia, Isak returned to his former club, Real Sociedad, to train alone there. The Swedish international joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record fee of £63m.

Seeing the striker train away from Tyneside came as a surprise to many, including Howe who revealed that he had found out the information through the media. With less than two weeks to go before the domestic season gets underway, a resolution, one way or another, in Isak’s situation is a priority.

Speaking after his side’s draw with Spurs at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Howe was asked about Isak’s possible return to training this week. United’s head coach responded with a strong message for his player: “You have to earn the right to train with us,” Howe told the Mail. “We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

Newcastle United will face Espanyol at St James’ Park on Friday night in the first match of a double-header against La Liga opposition. Their clash against Espanyol comes less than 24 hours before Diego Simeone brings his Atletico Madrid side to St James’ Park to compete in the Sela Cup.

The Magpies could face Atletico in next season’s Champions League and will provide a stern test of their credentials ahead of the new season. Howe, his coaching staff, players and the club’s hierarchy will be hopeful of sealing a resolution to Isak’s current situation before then, although there are fears that this saga could rumble on. The 2025 summer transfer window on Monday 1 September at the slightly earlier time of 7pm.