The Newcastle United transfer Eddie Howe that does not want to happen this summer

Alexander Isak won’t feature in any of Newcastle United’s three games in Asia after staying in England to recover from a thigh injury. Initial news of Isak’s omission from the travelling squad was compounded when it was revealed that he was intent on exploring his options this summer.

Liverpool, who Isak scored against in the Premier League and in the Carabao Cup final, have been heavily-linked with a move for the striker. Whilst all of this rumbles on at home, Howe and his side have three games to prepare for, starting in Singapore when they face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak transfer

Speaking to the media about Isak for the first time since jetting out to Asia, Howe reiterated his desire to see Isak remain a Magpies player and his hopes of having the Swedish international back in action very soon: “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see,” Howe said.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.

Howe continued: “I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused. I have experienced it many times.

“I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

“Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

“I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

“It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling.”

Howe’s message was very similar to the words spoken by team captain Bruno Guimaraes who was also asked about his teammate’s future. The Brazilian said: “I’m really close to him, he’s a good guy. He’s been through some rough things at this moment.

“My focus is with the lads. Alexander Isak is something I cannot control. The club has control of it.

“I hope he’s going to be fit when we come back to Newcastle to prepare for the new season. They told us he was there in Newcastle because of his injury.

“Of course he’s a top player for us and he’s going to be a miss on this trip. We need him ready as soon as possible.

“We are still in the market and looking for new options. But we have had success before and we can have success again.

“I’m more focussed on the players we have here (in Singapore). My job for the club is to try to keep the lads motivated.”