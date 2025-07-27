Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe has provided an update on transfers and Alexander Isak after his side’s defeat to Arsenal.

Newcastle United’s pre-season tour to Asia began with a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in Singapore. A late Martin Odegaard penalty secured the win for Mikel Arteta’s side with Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy getting on the scoresheet for Newcastle United.

Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal came against a backdrop of Newcastle being without their talisman Alexander Isak. Isak didn’t fly to Asia with the squad, with the official reasoning from the club stating that the Swedish international would remain on Tyneside to nurse a minor thigh injury.

The bombshell news that Isak was interested in exploring a move away from the club this summer threatened to derail Newcastle’s trip to Asia, but Eddie Howe and his side have put that to one side as they concentrate on preparing for a new season. Asked if Isak would join up with the group at some point on their trip, Howe emphatically ruled that possibility out, stating there was ‘no chance’ of Isak featuring in Asia.

Isak’s future has clouded and further fuelled a frustrating transfer window for Newcastle United who have added just one player, Elanga, to their ranks so far this summer. A number of areas in Howe’s squad need strengthened before the summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September - and that’s a challenge that Howe recognises the club must react to between now and the deadline.

"We're not deluded," Howe told reporters in Singapore. "We know we need to bring players in. We've known that. We know what we wanted. It has been a challenging window.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak transfer

Speaking to the media about Isak for the first time since jetting out to Asia, Howe reiterated his desire to see Isak remain a Magpies player and his hopes of having the Swedish international back in action very soon: “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see,” Howe said.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.”

Howe continued: “I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused. I have experienced it many times.

“I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

“Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

“I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

“It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling.”