Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe has spoken about Alexander Isak amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Eddie Howe has admitted that he does not have ‘full control’ over Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United, but reiterated his wish to see the Swedish international remain on Tyneside. Isak did not fly out to Asia with his teammates last week as he stayed at home to nurse a minor thigh injury.

Speculation linking Isak with a move away from St James’ Park has grown exponentially following the revelation that Isak didn’t travel to Singapore and South Korea. Isak is instead keen on ‘exploring’ his options this summer with Liverpool heavily-interested in his signature.

The Reds have already spent lavishly on transfers this summer and would have to break the current British transfer record to sign Isak. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have always held the stance that Isak is not for sale - a directive that has come from the very top of the club.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak transfer

As Howe prepares his side for two matches in South Korea beginning on Wednesday against a K-League side, unsurprisingly, much of his pre-match press conference was dominated by Isak’s future. Howe stated at the weekend that he ‘hoped’ Isak would stay at the club and that the talk surrounding the striker hadn’t been a distraction to the team currently out in Asia.

The Magpies’ head coach was asked again for his thoughts on Isak’s transfer situation on Tuesday. He responded: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.’

Howe added : “We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

All of the noise surrounding Isak is playing out during a frustrating summer for Newcastle United. Despite sealing Champions League football at the end of last season and being relatively free of PSR restrictions, they have so far added just Anthony Elanga to their ranks, whilst losing the services of Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff. They continue to be linked with a whole host of players from around Europe, but progress on the transfer front has been slow.

Howe, though, believes the club mustn't rush into signing just anyone to bolster his options and instead stick to their process of ensuring they sign the right characters and players: “It is an important time for us,” Howe continued.

“There is lots to take in. We have to bring the right type of player in.

“We should in no way act out of character and should work how we always have in the window. That is in a strategic way.

“If the right player isn’t available to us for the right price, then we can't do the deals. Everything has to fall in line. We are looking to add depth and quality to the areas that we have identified. Fingers crossed we can get deals done.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly ‘preparing’ an offer for Isak, one that would break the current British transfer record. However, no concrete bid has been submitted by the Reds.