Eddie Howe answers Newcastle United transfer question

Howe’s side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at St James’s Park this afternoon thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson. Howe hopes to add two attacking players to his squad before the transfer deadline at the end of the month – and he was asked for an update after the game.

“I’m not aware that anything’s changed,” said United’s head coach. “I don’t anticipate that to be (the case), as everyone will now be concentrating on the games, and rightly so.”

Newcastle dominated possession against Forest, but didn’t get their breakthrough until after the break.

Asked if the game had changed his view on what United needed in the market, Howe said: “I don’t think today changes anything from my view. My squad is an excellent squad of players, I love the individuals we have, and I’d love to add some quality to it.”