Eddie Howe has revealed what Anthony Gordon must do to earn himself a starting spot in his Newcastle United team.

Gordon hasn’t started a match for Newcastle United since their FA Cup defeat against Brighton at the beginning of March. Of course, the winger would end that game having been shown a red card by Anthony Taylor and given a three-match ban, one that would see him miss their Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

An injury whilst on international duty with England then kept him sidelined for a couple of games, whilst the form of Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy ahead of him has ensured a place on the bench for the former Everton man upon his return to fitness. Both Barnes and Murphy have been nominated for the Premier League’s player of the month award.

Gordon, though, has had to be patient, although he did impress off the bench on Sunday at the Amex Stadium, almost instantly earning his side a penalty after being fouled by Tariq Lamptey. Whilst VAR would overrule that decision, it was a big statement from the winger who was a constant thorn in Brighton’s side throughout the second half.

Eddie Howe’s message to Anthony Gordon

Now the challenge for Gordon will be to regain his place in Howe’s first-team. The former Everton man has been a regular throughout his time on Tyneside, with this period the first real time he has found himself not named as a starter.

Gordon has been a big game player during his time in the black-and-white and with three huge games of the season to go, beginning on Sunday when the Magpies welcome Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea to St James’ Park, he will be keen to impress from the off. Howe, meanwhile, has a simple demand for his winger to follow and become a regular starter again.

“Definitely [he has to impress as a substitute],” Howe said post-match at the Amex Stadium. “That's his job.

“He has to, when he gets an opportunity, come onto the pitch and show his qualities. And I thought he did that today. I thought he made one lovely pass to Bruno that could have ended up with a different outcome. He, of course, influenced the game with the penalty decision, which I think ultimately when you look at it, although it wasn't given, it gives a feeling that the momentum in the game is with us.

“So I think that was a positive moment for us. I thought he played very well.”

Gordon netted against Chelsea in Newcastle’s 4-1 victory at St James’ Park in November 2023 and scored his first ever Magpies goal against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the previous season. Following their clash against Chelsea, Newcastle face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, a venue which Gordon has already scored at this season when he netted in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final triumph.

Newcastle’s season concludes against Gordon’s former employers at St James’ Park. He missed a penalty in the reverse fixture and, more than most, will be keen to avenge that and help secure Champions League qualification.