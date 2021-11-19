The club’s new owners are looking to put a new structure in place above Howe, appointed as head coach last week.

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is a leading contender for a proposed director of football post at St James’s Park. Emenalo recruited Juan Mata, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, and Cesc Fabregas during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Howe was asked for his view on the position ahead of the relegation-threatened club’s home game against Brentford tomorrow.

“I had one (a director of football, but) I think his title was slightly different,” said Howe, who left Bournemouth last year.

“Richard Hughes was technical director, so, in effect, a sporting director. That role worked really, really well. I had a good relationship with him.

"For me, it’s essential at the top level in the game, that you have a structure. Whatever structure you have, you have a structure that works for your club, and you have people in positions that can help you manage all the various branches that football clubs need to be run to the best of their ability.

"It’s not my decision what happens with the structure above me here. It’s not my right to make that call, but it’s something that if it did happen, I would embrace.”

Eddie Howe at St James's Park following his appointment as head coach.

Asked if he was having discussions with the club’s owners about the appointment, Howe said: “Not currently, no.”

Michael Emenalo during his time as Chelsea's technical director.