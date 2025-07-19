Eddie Howe makes 'great' Celtic admission after 4-0 Newcastle United thrashing

Eddie Howe watched his Newcastle United side kick-off pre-season with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Newcastle’s first friendly match in front of a crowd as 10,000 travelling supporters witnessed Howe’s side be dismantled by their Scottish counterparts at Celtic Park.

An Arne Engels penalty and Johnny Kenny goal put Celtic 2-0 up at half-time before Yang Hjun-jun and Liam Scales found the net in the second half to secure a comfortable win for Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were without several key players for the match with Alexander Isak and Joelinton rested, Lewis Hall injured and Tino Livramento yet to return following international duty with England Under-21s.

Newcastle had spent the week training in Austria before heading to Glasgow for the match.

“Yeah, we've had a good week,” Howe said after the Celtic defeat. “Last week was intense as all these tours are, with the way that we manage them. So the players have been, I think, non-stop, in work.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've got a little bit of play in there as well in terms of some team-building stuff. But an intense week, and I think that probably showed in our performance. We travelled here [Friday]

“I think we looked a little bit jaded, but I think, you know, great for our preparation. The harder the game for me, the better.

“You could see I thought they were way ahead of us fitness-wise and sharpness-wise, but I think we'll be better for the game.”

It’s less than a month until Newcastle’s Premier League season starts at Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off). But having lost Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson while only bringing in one fresh signing, there is still plenty of work to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, I think pre-season is pre-season and there's no points at stake,” Howe added.

“So as much as we want to play well and win, of course, that's the preferred route that you take. Sometimes you get on the end of these results and scorelines and you can use it for a positive.

“And I think we have to be ready for Aston Villa and that's the only thing in my mind.

“This game will help us get there quicker. Certainly a lot to work on, but we've covered a lot already and there were some good bits in there despite the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know everyone will be perhaps down on the performance, but there was some good stuff in there as well.”

Eddie Howe praises Celtic after NUFC defeat

Howe, who was previously heavily linked with joining Celtic as manager, praised the atmosphere at Celtic Park on Saturday which was helped by the 10,000 travelling Newcastle supporters.

“Yeah, it was a very, very great atmosphere and stadium to play in,” he said. “And I thought it was two really good teams.

“I thought it was a good standard of football for so early in pre-season, especially for us. So I think whoever Celtic draw in the Champions League will be in for some tough games.”