Howe has been in talks with the club over the vacant head coach position after Unai Emery turned down the job on Wednesday.

And BBC Sport claim that an agreement is “close” between Howe and United, with a two-and-a-half year contract on the table. It’s also claimed that Howe could be in charge for Saturday evening’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year. The 43-year-old had taken the club from League Two to the Premier League. Howe worked with Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser during his time at the club.

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League and without a win so far this season. Graeme Jones, put in interim charge last month following Steve Bruce’s departure, will speak to the media tomorrow.

