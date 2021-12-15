Eddie Howe confirms arrival from Liverpool at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe has recruited a member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool backroom team.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:12 am
Mark Leyland has joined Newcastle United as a coach/analyst ahead of tomorrow night’s game at Anfield.
“Mark has joined the club from Liverpool, ” said head coach Howe. “He’s someone that I worked with at Burnley.
"Really, really good guy, first and foremost, to come in as a coach/analyst, so he’ll be helping us with all our implementation of our training.”
Leyland had been the head of post-match and elite player development analysis at Liverpool.