Mark Leyland has joined Newcastle United as a coach/analyst ahead of tomorrow night’s game at Anfield.

“Mark has joined the club from Liverpool, ” said head coach Howe. “He’s someone that I worked with at Burnley.

"Really, really good guy, first and foremost, to come in as a coach/analyst, so he’ll be helping us with all our implementation of our training.”

Leyland had been the head of post-match and elite player development analysis at Liverpool.