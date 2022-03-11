Eddie Howe confirms likely Newcastle United move ahead of Premier League run-in

Eddie Howe will look to take his Newcastle United players away later this month.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:00 am

The Gazette reported on Tuesday that a warm weather training camp in Dubai was being considered by the club’s head coach ahead of a 16-day gap between Premier League fixtures.

And Howe, speaking after last night’s 2-1 win over Southampton, confirmed the move.

"We might well go away,” said United’s head coach. “We’re looking at taking the group somewhere to build, really, on what we did in Saudi, which was a really, really good few days for us. I think it really did unite the squad. I think the players felt that, came back and the results were very strong, and the spirit was very good off the back of that. So we’ll look at doing something similar.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Newcastle, unbeaten in nine games, are 14th in the Premier League and 10 points above the relegation zone.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Dan Burn and his team-mates celebrate Newcastle United's win over Southampton.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HowePremier LeagueThe GazetteRichard Mennear