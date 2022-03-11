Eddie Howe confirms likely Newcastle United move ahead of Premier League run-in
Eddie Howe will look to take his Newcastle United players away later this month.
The Gazette reported on Tuesday that a warm weather training camp in Dubai was being considered by the club’s head coach ahead of a 16-day gap between Premier League fixtures.
And Howe, speaking after last night’s 2-1 win over Southampton, confirmed the move.
"We might well go away,” said United’s head coach. “We’re looking at taking the group somewhere to build, really, on what we did in Saudi, which was a really, really good few days for us. I think it really did unite the squad. I think the players felt that, came back and the results were very strong, and the spirit was very good off the back of that. So we’ll look at doing something similar.”
Newcastle, unbeaten in nine games, are 14th in the Premier League and 10 points above the relegation zone.